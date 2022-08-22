JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 307,921 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,427,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.43% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $617,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

AMH stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

