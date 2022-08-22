JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESAB. Loop Capital started coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.
ESAB Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ESAB stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ESAB has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12.
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
