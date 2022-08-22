JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.88% of Quanta Services worth $727,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $142.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

