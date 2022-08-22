John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 65.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JBSS opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15.

Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

