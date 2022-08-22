Jag Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 114,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,124.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $299.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

