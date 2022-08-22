Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $100.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

