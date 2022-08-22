Jag Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

