Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

