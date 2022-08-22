Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,741 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $264.53 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.