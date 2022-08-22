Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $204.27 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,900,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.