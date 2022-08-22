iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.