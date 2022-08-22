iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,658.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

