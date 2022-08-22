Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Iris Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,773,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,194,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

