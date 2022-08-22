Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

