Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.67.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Insulet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $267.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 534.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.55. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

