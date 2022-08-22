Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 602,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $4,271,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

Featured Stories

