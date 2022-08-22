Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.