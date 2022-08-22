Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EOG opened at $118.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.