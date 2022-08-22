Heritage Trust Co Sells 97 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $233.18 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

