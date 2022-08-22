Heritage Trust Co Sells 49 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

HCA stock opened at $215.03 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.23.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.