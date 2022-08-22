Heritage Trust Co Sells 40 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $696.79 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $665.24 and a 200-day moving average of $690.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

