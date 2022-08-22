Heritage Trust Co Sells 240 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

VMC stock opened at $175.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

