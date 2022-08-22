Heritage Trust Co Sells 19,924 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,267,000 after buying an additional 1,010,878 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $210,399,000 after buying an additional 1,000,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,005,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,508,000 after buying an additional 887,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $105.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

