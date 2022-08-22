Heritage Trust Co Sells 193 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.34. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

