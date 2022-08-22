Heritage Trust Co Sells 115 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 227.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.4% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 131,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

