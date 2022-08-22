Heritage Trust Co Reduces Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $24,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,482,000 after buying an additional 189,581 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $11,338,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $76.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.