Heritage Trust Co Purchases 38 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $440.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

