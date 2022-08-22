Heritage Trust Co Purchases 1,066 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $93.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.