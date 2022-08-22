Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $238.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

