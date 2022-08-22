Heritage Trust Co Invests $655,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:URI opened at $316.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.