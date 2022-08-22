Heritage Trust Co Invests $1.17 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

WestRock Price Performance

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

