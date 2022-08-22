Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 12,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $605.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $513.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of -129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.98 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.