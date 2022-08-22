Heritage Trust Co Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

TT opened at $163.71 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

