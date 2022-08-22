Heritage Trust Co Buys New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in WestRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 22.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WestRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

