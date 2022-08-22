Heritage Trust Co Buys 70 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $85,345,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,090,000 after buying an additional 688,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

