Heritage Trust Co Buys 432 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,482,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,605,449.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,482,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,056 shares of company stock valued at $93,769,324. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $146.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.