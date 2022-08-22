Head to Head Analysis: California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) & PROG (NYSE:PRG)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48% PROG 5.34% 22.35% 10.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California First Leasing and PROG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.37 $36.23 million N/A N/A PROG $2.68 billion 0.42 $243.56 million $2.31 8.98

Analyst Recommendations

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for California First Leasing and PROG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A PROG 0 2 1 0 2.33

PROG has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.04%. Given PROG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Volatility & Risk

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROG beats California First Leasing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

