GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company stock opened at $369.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Sunday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.61.
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
