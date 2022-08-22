GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $774,000 Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

