GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,108 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $203,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CyberOptics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBE opened at $53.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.61.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 15.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBE. StockNews.com cut CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

