GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 194.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 566,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 102.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 166,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 88,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

TRN opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.