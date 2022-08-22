GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 76,233 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,205,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCF. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

