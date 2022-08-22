GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $783,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 240.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $351.58 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

