GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK opened at $45.45 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

