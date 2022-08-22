GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA stock opened at $96.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

