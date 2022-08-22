GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $856,000 Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

