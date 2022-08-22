Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $159.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.