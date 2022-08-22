fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $7.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of fuboTV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.46.

FUBO opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. Research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in fuboTV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

