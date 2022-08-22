Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.23.

FRPT stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

