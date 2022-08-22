Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.19.

FL stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

